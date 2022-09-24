Dino Melaye: 2023 Presidency not Bola Tinubu’s turn

The spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization, Dino Melaye, on Saturday said the 2023 presidential election is not the turn of the flagbear of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Melaye, there is no conferment in the forthcoming election.

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in his statement also accused the APC of trying to take advantage of the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement titled, ‘No short cut to victory’ Melaye said, “The hawkers of spin in the camp of Ahmed Bola Tinubu are at it again, this time latching unto a debatable forecast to award victory to a delusional candidate who claimed that the presidency of Nigeria is a categorical entitlement.

“The palace jesters are gloating over the orchestrated amplification of the agitation by some members of our party to sing a dirge, forgetting that advocacy is not only normal in a democracy, their very idol went riotous and danced naked in desperation when he sensed that the ticket of his discredited and failed political party was eluding him.”

Melaye while speaking on Tinubu’s campaign team’s statement, he attacked Bayo Onanuga for declaring victory for Tinubu in the 2023 election due to the crisis rocking PDP.

He said, “Atiku will continue to support the enthronement of strong institutions that can minimise the excesses of political Goliaths. And as it happened to Goliath, strong men get defeated, no matter the length of their domination.

“Waiting to benefit from the internal synthesis that may play out in the PDP is a wait in futility. The tears of opposition are only flowing from the demonstrable capacity of Atiku for political sagacity.

“This contest will be a long hull. No shortcut, no award and no conferment of entitlement. Kaka ‘eyin ko lokan.”