Politics

Dino Melaye: ‘Obidients’ all about hype, impression agenda-setting

September 26, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Former Senator, representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the choice of Sen Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, declaring that the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket will jeopardize its chances of winning 2023 presidential election.

Spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organization, Dino Melaye has described supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (Obedients) as a hype mercenaries and impression agenda-setting movement.

Melaye made this claim in an interview on Arise TV on Monday when he was asked how his political party is currently reacting to other parties on how they are mobilizing Nigerians ahead of the campaign and the 2023 general elections.

The Atiku spokesperson claimed that Nigerians at the Abuja rally (of Peter Obi) were hungry Nigerians bought for political mobilization.

The PDD chieftain said assembling a crowd in Nigeria is very easy.

He explained that commercial mobilization is the easiest thing in the country currently because Nigerians are hungry and are willing to openly represent a political party willing to buy their attention.

“To assemble a crowd is just to bring out money, mobilization is very cheap in this country, people are hungry, you could see how people gathered inside a bus from various states, just to pretend,” he said.

The Atiku campaign spokesman, however, stated that Nigerians are smart to know who would represent them, citing PDP’s victory in the Osun governorship election to further substantiatehis claims.

Meanwhile, Dino further stated that it is not the march of the street that will determine the election.

He said his party is dealing with people by being practical and real to be able to interact with the real people that will vote in 2023.

