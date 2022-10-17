Dino Melaye: We have stopped committing sin so Atiku Abubakar can win

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Dino Melaye, has said that some members of the party have stopped committing sins so that the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, can win the 2023 presidential election.

Melaye, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the eight Assembly, disclosed this in Hausa during a session with some members of the party in Kaduna State, where the party’s presidential campaign is ongoing.

While quoting some verses from the Qur’an, said, “I will not lie to you, many of us have stopped commenting sins because of Atiku. When we ask ‘God’, He now answers our prayers. God willing, Who says be and becomes, we have made up our mind, all of us.”

Melaye taunted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that it cannot campaign in Kaduna and boast of producing a former governor of the state.

He added, “I want to say something. There is no way APC is going to campaign in Kaduna State and present to you one former governor of Kaduna State among them. We have three former governors of Kaduna State here. There is former Vice President Namadi, Governor Makarfi, and Governor Ramalan Yero. Clap for them. And the incoming governor in 2023 is here, too.

“In terms of election in Kaduna this time, we have the upper hand. Yesterday I was saying that Kaduna people should do what they did in the past and my elder brother, Senator Ningi, said he is in the best position to tell me the position of the people of Kaduna State. He said the people have vowed (to vote PDP).”