Donald Ojogo: l’ll represent Ilaje/Ese Odo well if elected

Former Information and Orientation Commissioner in Ondo State and the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Donald Ojogo, has vowed to adequately represent the interest of the Ilaje/Ese Odo federal constituency if voted in.

Ojogo dismissed the insinuations that he would abandon the interest of his constituency and go after the interest of the people of Bayelsa state.

In a statement by the media coordinator of DKO Fresh Path Team, Oladeji Ebisemiju urged the people of his federal constituency to “ignore the distraction, move on and deepen engagements.”

He said: “Having gone through the contents of the piece under scrutiny, I amusingly came to the hasty conclusion that it’s merely part of political fireworks.

“If emotions are not detachable from politics, I urge all to disregard the contents of the piece and concentrate more on the project because political bullets don’t kill.

“I would rather urge us all to concentrate more on the uncommon goodwill and support extended by truly conscionable Ilaje patriots who have demonstrated in no small measure, an appreciably commendable degree of fairness and justice as well as the need for harmony.”