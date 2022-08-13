Ebonyi group petitions APC chairman over plot to suspend female aspirant

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State, on Friday, took a different swipe as a group, the Ebonyi South Concerned Citizens, petitioned the national leadership of the party led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, over alleged plot to suspend the factional candidate of the party for Ebonyi South, Princess Ann Agom-Eze.

This was as the group claimed that the chairman, secretary and treasurer of Umudomi Ward (Agom-Eze’s ward) in the Onicha Local Government Area of the state, had been held hostage since Wednesday by the leadership of the party in the state, in a bid to sign the suspension letter.

Leader of the Ebonyi South Concerned Citizens, Engr. Ogochukwu Orji, stated this while briefing journalists, in Abakaliki, on Friday, alleging that the party wards executives were offered N1million by the governor to sign the purported document, but rejected same.

According to him, “I am aware that since three days now, some executives of the APC in Umudomi Ward in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been held hostage by the leadership of the party in the state, on the order of Governor David Umahi.”