Ede Dafinone: Bola Tinubu will tackle unemployment, inflation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta central senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, has said that the APC government under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will tackle unemployment, inflation, insecurity and food crisis will be a thing of the past if he emerges as next president in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Dafinone made this statement when he consulted with APC members and leaders in Sapele local government area of Delta state on his ambition to run for the Delta central senatorial seat.

According to him, Tinubu is well-grounded in the art of governance having done it in Lagos state, where he governed for eight years and made the state a mega-city.

He assured the party faithful of his commitment towards delivering the dividends of democracy when elected come 2023, adding that APC will bring the desired development to Delta state come 2023.

He asserted that the APC will win the 2023 general from Lagos to Delta, from the North and Southsouth, Southwest and the Southeast.

While assuring them that their votes will count, unlike before because the days of snatching ballot boxes are over, he urged the electorate to go on door-to-door campaigns for him.

The APC Delta Central Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki tasked the APC faithful in Ward 1, to rally round and mobilise support for Chief Ede Dafinone and all the party candidates, adding that the campaign this time around will be door-to-door.

Akpeki narrated how he accompanied the APC senatorial candidate’s late father, Sen. David Dafinone to the National Assembly in 1979 during the regime of late President Shehu Shagari under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), here his late Senator Dafinone influenced the siting of Delta Steel Company Aladja and the Sapele Seaport, all in Delta Central.