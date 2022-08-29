Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has urged residents of the state to support his administration’s drive to sustain institutional reforms across different areas of governance, so as to make life better for all.

The governor, who addressed newsmen in Benin City, on the progress made so far by Edo State as it marks 31 years after its creation in 1991, said the state has changed significantly at 31 years as its population had doubled, adding: “At 31 years, Edo State has changed. The population has more than doubled and the institutions inherited 31 years ago have deteriorated significantly.

“One of the things we are doing as a government is to rebuild our institutions to strengthen the quality of the civil service, quality of education and quality of healthcare services, and make it the best in the country.

“Our challenge is how do we improve the standard of our institutions and get them back to the standard we are used to and possibly exceed such standards? I urge the people of Edo State to continue to be hopeful, as Benin City is now a hub and destination for investment.

“We are working tirelessly as an administration, creating a peaceful and business friendly environment, wooing potential investors and making the state an investment hub. The state is already full of traffic as many are coming into the state. Something good is happening in Edo State that all wants to be part of.”