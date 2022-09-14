Ekiti OPC groups: We are united for Bola Tinubu’s success in 2023

Three major factions of the Yoruba socio-cultural groups, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) have agreed to bury their differences and work for the common good of the race, particularly, in the presidential ambition 2023 elections.

The groups which comprised Gani Adam’s, Dr Fedrich Fasehun and the OPC New Era group resolved to work together to confront the menace of insecurity and ensure the success if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential bid in 2023.

Leaders and key members of the former factional group gathered together in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday under the leadership of Prince Adeniyi Adedipe (Apase Oodua).

Leaders of the groups who spoke one after the other at the expanded meeting attributed the worsening security situation in the region to the festering unhealthy rivalry amongst them.

Addressing the crowd of OPC faithful at the event held in the Adebayo area of the Ado Ekiti metropolis, the Apase Oodua of Ekiti State, Chief Niyi Adedipe, described Tinubu as the best man to lead Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adedipe, who is the former Coordinator of the group in Ekiti, said: “We formed this group because of the development of the Yoruba race. And for the 2023 presidential election, we are declaring our total support for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“He is one leader we can trust. He is one leader that can treat all Nigerians equally and we will mobilise for him across the 16 local governments of Ekiti to win the election”.

On the rising cases of kidnapping and killings in Ekiti, Adedipe added: “The issue of insecurity is becoming worse in Ekiti, though not as bad as we have in other states. But the OPC factionalisation will not help us tackle the situation and that is why we want to bring everybody together.

“The incoming government of Biodun Oyebanji has an interest in security and we want to come together to fight those that are terrorising the land by supporting the state government and to also come up with a candidate to support for the presidential race.

“But for now, the issue of Ekiti security is very important to us. We are not joking with it and we will go the extra mile to protect our people”.

Also speaking, an OPC Chieftain, Chief Ojo Obafemi and the State Publicity Secretary, Ogunojo Ogunleye, said the coming together of all divides will boost the security of lives and property in the state.

They said: “Our coming together is about the security of lives and property in Ekiti. No faction again. We are here to collaborate with the government to ensure the safety of lives and property and that is what this unity will do”.