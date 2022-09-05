Emeka Eze: Dunukofia most marginalised in Anambra politics

The House of Representatives candidate for Njikoka, Anocha and Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Prince Dr. Emeka Eze, has said that Dunukofia local council is the most cheated in the Politics of Anambra State.

Eze who addressed members of his Constituency in Ukpo, Dunukofia local council at the weekend said that even though successive occupants of the National Assembly seats received their blessing from Okofia Palace in Ukpo, they have not reciprocated the kind gesture.

This is why he lamented, no citizen of the local council has won election into the Senate or House of Representatives.

Similar situation also applies for the Governorship position.

Eze said the situation is so bad that at a time traditional rulers from Dunukofia visited their counterparts in Njikoka and Anaocha to plead for an understanding and for the seat to be rotated to Dunukofia but to no avail.

He advocated that in the forthcoming election voters should vote for candidates based on their character and personal accomplishments.

Also, Eze advised that Dunukofia voters insist on voting for their own candidate to serve as a strong signal to politicians.