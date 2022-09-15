Enugu 2023: PDP made more false promises – Labour Party

The Labour Party, LP, in Enugu State, has said that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration in the state, under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, made more false promises to all segments of the people in the last seven years than others before it.

The party said that the government made false promises to build access roads, create autonomous communities, pay workers’ retirement benefits and pensions, provide scholarship schemes for students, as well as improve agriculture, without fulfilling most of them.

It stated that it would not make promises it can not fulfill.

These were contained in a statement, Tuesday, by the Media Office of the governorship candidate of LP in the state, Chijioke Edeoga.

The statement said that a Labour Party government in Enugu will “heal the divisions created by the present PDP government in all the communities, which had pitched brothers and sisters against one another in a bid to maintain a divide-and-rule policy in the last seven years.”

It read: “Under a Labour Party government in Enugu State, traditional rulers will also not be made to attend political rallies where they scramble for food and drinks. Traditional rulers will not be forced to wait for the governor along the roads for several hours under rain or sunshine while visiting their communities. The governor will rather pay courtesy visits to traditional rulers as is obtained in other parts of the country, where monarchs are respected and given the honour, as custodians of our culture and chief security officers of their various domains”.

“A Labour Party government in Enugu State will not engage in land grabbing and will not concentrate all the amenities in either Enugu East, Enugu West, or Enugu North Senatorial Districts alone as such amenities will be distributed equitably for rapid development of Enugu State.

“The Labour Party governor of Enugu State will engage the people on all issues by interacting with the people through town hall meetings as well as true stakeholders and not just party supporters as presently obtained,” the statement added.