Enugu senator: Peter Obi’s supporters are noisemakers

A former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed that the supporters of the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are noise makers who are loud and intolerant.

The senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District disclosed this via his Facebook page, stating that the ‘Obidients’ as the supporters are called are less than 0.25percent of the country’s 200 million population.

He wrote, “There is no Obidient PARTY! The name is LABOUR Party. A political party with candidates in all offices, including governorship.

“Our party and platform is different and that is PDP. FACT If we blur the distinction and foolishly vote Obidient that is Labour Party for President?

“For the minority ELITES it is easy to reverse 2 weeks later! For the majority over 98 percent that is major “confuse “as they say on the Streets” Confuse Yamaru” as Umu Asadu will put it!

“Remember these advocates are Noisy, Loud, Intolerant, Proselytizers, Condescending but less than 0.25percent of our 200 million population. That is a generous guess of those propagandists controlling the NARRATIVE. Only a narrative.

“If Obidient is Peter Obi only why field candidates in other offices? Why do we establish foundation and beach head for Labour Party? In battle do you give invaders your beach head to Land (please forgive my war analogy, for want of more graphic example) and now seek to drive them away? ebeanoFAM answer my question. The answer is blowing in the wind”.