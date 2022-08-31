FCT polls: Tribunal orders re-run election in six wards of Kuje area council

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a re-run chairmanship election in six wards of Kuje Area Council.

Delivering judgment, Chief Magistrate Muinat Oyekan, who led a three-member panel, nullified the elections held in nine polling units where elections were marred by irregularities.

The judge ordered that the rerun should be conducted across the affected polling units won by the incumbent Kuje Area Council Chairman, Abdullahi Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Newsmen report that the All Progresses Congress (APC) candidate, Hamidu Sarki, filed the petition challenging Sabo’s victory.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that the petitioners (APC) have established their claims, and judgement is hereby entered in their favor.

“This tribunal therefore, nullifies the elections conducted across the affected polling units while INEC is hereby directed to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days,” she held.

The affected polling units are: Central Primary School, Gudunkarya ward, Chief’s Palace, Yenche ward, Tusha Gwargwada, Gwargwada ward, Kiyi, Chibiri ward and Rubochi Primary School ward.

Others include Dibe polling unit, Gidan Bawa polling unit, Kapwa polling unit and Central Primary School unit in Gbaupe ward.

Reacting to the judgement, Kuje PDP chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila, said the party was not deterred by the judgment.

According to him, PDP will always win even if the elections are conducted 100 times in FCT.

Ismaila, however, said that the party would not appeal the judgment.

He urged the party supporters to remain calm, stressing that PDP would still win the court-ordered elections across the affected polling units.