Federal court voids Ebonyi council polls

August 25, 2022
A Federal High Court in Abakaliki has again declared the rescheduled People Democratic Party’s (PDP) primaries in Ebonyi invalid.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, has voided the July 30th local government council elections held in Ebonyi State.

This is coming barely six days to the swearing-in of the newly elected Council Chairmen and Councilors, fixed for 1st September 2022.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the Chairmanship and councilorship positions.

The Court voided the elections on Thursday for not complying with section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022 and other legal infractions.

