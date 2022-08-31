Femi Fani-Kayode: Goodluck Jonathan received Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima with joy, respect

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Femi Fani-Kayode has commended ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for receiving the standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kassim Shettima with “respect and joy”.

Fani-Kayode, in a post on his verified Facebook page, described Jonathan as one of the most civilised, compassionate, capable and humane leaders that the country has ever known.

He said: “I am delighted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, the flagbearers of our great party the APC for next years presidential election and our incoming President and Vice President respectively, had the presence of mind, maturity, decency and humility to honor him with a visit yesterday in order to brief him about their efforts and plans for our collective future as a nation and to pay their respects.”

Fani-Kayode noted that the meeting between the duo showed true leadership.

“I am also moved and touched by the fact that, despite all the differences and challenges of the past, President Jonathan received them so warmly and with such respect and joy.

“This is a clear case of politics without bitterness and it portends great things for the future of our country.

“What BAT and GEJ did yesterday was to prove to the world that they both have class and show what true leadership is all about.

“I thank God for their exemplary behaviour, inspiring leadership and respective lives.”