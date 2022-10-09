Femi Fani Kayode: Obidients are poor little children

Director of Special Media Projects and Operations and New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again taken a swipe at supporters of the presidential candidate of Peter Obi, who are popularly regarded as Obidients.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, described the Obidients as poor little children.

He tweet reads, “The problem with Peter & his Obidients is that they know how to throw punches but they don’t know how to take them. They enjoy hurling insults at others but they can’t take insults themselves. One small jab & their glass jaws are broken & ego shattered. Poor little children.”

Recall that had earlier berated Obi, saying the LP candidate will come distant 4th in the 2023 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode made this assertion in a series of tweets in reaction to a statement credited to Obi where the latter was quoted to have said he doesn’t give response to presidential spokespersons.

According to the former Aviation minister, “the arrogance and deceit of Obi is nauseating and confounding.”

The APC chieftain said Obi will know that presidential elections are for the big boys when he gets trounced and come a distant 4th in the presidential race.

He said “By the time he gets trounced in the presidential election and comes a distant 4th he will know that this is a game for the big boys.

Again, taking a swipe at Obidients, FFK said the result of the 2023 election will shock the LP candidate supporters such that they will attempt to turn the country “upside down”.

“It is at that time that he and his venomous, ignorant and garrulous supporters will cry blue murder and claim that the election was rigged and attempt to turn the nation upside down, burn everything in sight and riot.

“This time we will be ready for them and we will defend Asiwaju’s mandate with everything we have got.”

Meanwhile, Obi, in an interview at Oxford said he would turn Nigeria’s arable lands into new oil and gold if elected president.