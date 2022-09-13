Femi Fani-Kayode: Peter Obi attempting to cause ‘second civil war’

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has knocked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, accusing him of planning to cause second civil war.

The former PDP member lashed Obi over a video where the presidential candidate read a Whatsapp message allegedly from a member of Tinubu Support Group.

In the lengthy post accompanying the video clip, titled: “Peter, you are nothing but a LIAR”, the former Minister accused the ‘Obidients’ leader of attempting to spark off not just a tribal war between the Igbos and Yoruba but a mishap that’ll eventually culminate into a civil war in Nigeria as a result of his lies.

He wrote: “The name of the individual whose whatssap message you publicised on your mendacious and childish video, which I have posted here, is one Powell Glad Legbe who is not only an Igbo but also a racist, hate-filled reprobate and delusional delinquent who despises the Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani and Ijaw and who is close to you.

“That is why you covered his name and did not want it mentioned in your video.

“You now lied and attempted to pass him off as a member of the Tinubu Support Group and a Yoruba man when you knew very well that this was not the case.

“Based on this alone it is clear that you are a very dangerous, deceitful and dishonest man who is brimming with mendacity and who is attempting to spark off a tribal war between the Igbo on the one hand and the Yoruba and rest of Nigeria on the other.

“That is what your video was trying to achieve and by God’s grace you shall fail.”

Fani-Kayode stated the former Anambra Governor wasn’t only ‘sick in the mind but also sick in body, spirit and soul’, which has affected his misconception that he could ever be the President.

“You ended by saying that Tinubu is “not well” and that he is a sick man meanwhile you that sounds like an Egyptian eunuch when you talk is not only sick in the mind but also sick in body, spirit and soul.

“Your sickness has deluded you into thinking that you can be President when deep down you know that you do not have a hope in hell of winning even up to 10% of the vote in ANY State,” he continued.

Still lashing out at the Labour Party flag bearer, Fani-Kayode warned him to henceforth mind his utterances and desist from the path of working to create divisions along ethnic, racial and religious lines.

He also implored Igbo leaders and elders to call their own to order because as a people, we desire peace and unity in the country but certainly not a second civil war.

“I hereby warn you to mind what you say, act your age and stop attempting to create ethnic, racial and religious divisions in our country lest we name you as a closet secessionist who is not fit to be considered as a patriot, a national figure or a serious presidential candidate and who hates anything or anyone that is not from your part of the country.

“The truth is that you do not represent the Igbo, you only represent your own stomach. You are a shameless opportunist and a man that is filled with lies.

“Your agenda is not an Igbo one: it is a personal one for you and your inner circle and it is a rough, dark, dingy and slippery road that leads to nowhere.

“You know you cannot win so you want to provoke a second civil war and God forbid that should ever happen.

“I call on the Igbo leadership and elders to call this dangerously deluded, irresponsible and vainglorious man to order and to warn him to desist from provoking the entire nation into a confrontation with those he claims to represent.

“We want peace and unity in our country. We do not want a tribal war and neither should we be encouraging or provoking one with our words, actions and fanciful fables.”