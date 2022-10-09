Femi Fani-Kayode: Peter Obi can’t last five minutes in debate with Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

The Director of New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi can’t spend five minutes in a debate with his counterparts, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fani-Kayode made this assertion in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Fani-Kayode, Obi knows nothing other than misleading his gullible followers on social media and selling tomato puree and toothpaste

His words, “You don’t respond to comments of presidential spokespersons because you have no answers.

“No presidential candidate worth his salt will ever join issues with you directly because you are far too low down the ladder.

“Asiwaju to Waziri to Kwankwaso, I can see, but to add an Obi to that list in a public debate or discussion would be a grave insult.

“Who the hell is he and what does he know about anything other than misleading his gullible followers on social media and selling tomato puree and toothpaste?

“He would not last 5 minutes in a debate with ANY of our presidential spokespersons and even Kwankwaso and Atiku would give him a hard time.

“By the time he gets trounced in the presidential election and comes a distant 4th, he will know that this is a game for the big boys. The mandate with everything we have got.”