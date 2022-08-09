Festus Keyamo: Bola Tinubu far ahead of other candidates

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign Festus Keyamo has affirmed that the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is far ahead other candidates running for 2023 presidency.

Keyamo stated this on Monday evening during an interview with Arise TV monitored by The Nation.

He noted that a government is a continuum, and Tinubu will bring in additional ideas to tackle issues plaguing the nation especially banditry, kidnapping.

Keyamo, while speaking on the Muslim-Muslim ticket controversy, clarified that it is practically impossible for Nigeria to become an Islamic state.

He said: “We’ve more records to run on. We are going to highlight the records. We’ve a different candidate who has his own characteristics. so we will promote those intrinsic qualities that he has.

“Apart from the policies that we think he is going to improve upon, apart from the general philosophy behind our progressive party, that he’s going to work. He has his own personal qualities. We are going to promote those records.

“There are areas we’ve done well; rail, road bridges, legislative reform, Agriculture, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come in and seek to improve on what we have done.

“We’ve 19 christian Governors, and 17 Muslim Governors in Nigeria. It is impossible for Nigeria to become an Islamic state”.

When asked when Tinubu will address the media, he said: “Tinubu is being careful because campaigns have not started. He will speak to the press when the campaigns begins.

“There’s no quarrel between Osinbajo, and Tinubu. We are not PDP. This is a united strong house.”

Speaking on the party’s chance of winning 2023 polls, he said: “Asiwaju Tinubu will win the election, there won’t be a run off. He is far ahead. Other candidates will do well, for some areas. We’ve done our demography and it’s between Asiwaju and a distant second Atiku Abubakar.”