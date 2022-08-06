Festus Keyamo: Bola Tinubu easiest candidate to sell

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the easiest candidate to sell.

Keyamo, who was appointed spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign organisation, disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

When asked if his appointment as party’s presidential spokesperson is a difficult task, he said, “Well it depends on the context you look at it. It can be difficult if you look at it from the negative side that some naysayers are reeling out, opposition parties, the scare-mongers are engaged in. But of course it’s an easy task.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the easiest candidate to sell because beyond all the noise, it’s about records; beyond all the noise is what have you done. We are going to put it on the table. We are proud of his record; he has achieved while he was in public office. We are extremely proud and nobody comes close to Asiwaju’s record in public office in the last 23 years or 21 years in Nigeria. Nobody comes 100 miles close to his record. He is the easiest candidate to sell and we are going to sell him.”

Keyamo argued that the preisdential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is neither tested, nor trusted, saying that even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku in terms of capacity to make decisions.

He stated, “Asiwaju has the capacity to make the final call. The major rival we have today has not held any executive position where he made the final call in government. So we cannot second-guess. Atiku Abubakar has not held any government position where he made the final call.

“He was not the chief executive; he was never a governor. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar in terms of capacity to make decisions. So how can we hand over the country to somebody who has never shown any capacity. Atiku Abubakar is not tested, nor trusted.”