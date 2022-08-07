Festus Keyamo: Bola Tinubu will improve on Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) is prepared to improve on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies.

Festus Keyamo, the campaign spokesman, stated this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

His tweet comes shortly after describing an online newspaper, People’s Gazette, as a “purveyor of fake news”.

It read; “To put purveyors of fake headlines out of business, this is our position: (a) There are areas where PMB’s Govt has done exceedingly well: infrastructure, rail, agriculture, etc. Our @officialABAT will continue with those revolutionary strides, but also seek to improve on them”.

“(b) There are areas of security challenges that have improved significantly, e.g. farmers-herders clashes, North-East insurgency, etc; @officialABAT will review these situations & employ additional strategies to maintain the momentum & consolidate the gains achieved in these areas”.

“(c) As for new areas of security challenges, e.g. banditry and kidnappings in the N/West, @officialABAT is prepared to employ additional tools and tactics to complement the present work in progress in order to totally eradicate them if Nigerians graciously give him their mandate”.

On the challenges of the Buhari-led administration, Keyamo said Tinubu will employ new tactics and tools if elected as Nigeria’s President come 2023.