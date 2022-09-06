Festus Keyamo: I sued Lagos assembly, not Bola Tinubu

Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, Festus Keyamo, has said that he didn’t sue then-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, over alleged certificate forgery.

“I never sued Tinubu. No. I sued the House of Assembly seeking an interpretation of the law,” Keyamo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment was reacting to a statement by the the Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, who insisted that Keyamo sued Tinubu during his first-term as Lagos governor.

Bwala, who spoke on a Channels TV programme , cited a law report, Keyamo V. House Of Assembly, Lagos State (2002)18 NWLR (Pt. 799)605.

However, Keyamo said, “Once the Supreme Court pronounces on an issue, it becomes binding on even the lawyer who loses and he is bound to obey and defend the judgment of the court. So assuming (which is not conceded) that I made any kind of accusation in the matter, once the Supreme Court ruled, that was the end of the matter and from that moment, it behoves me to stop pushing a matter already laid to rest by the highest court of the land and defend the decision.

“Nigerians would be hearing from the horse’s mouth as to what actually transpired during the battle that raged then and how the matter was eventually laid to rest,” he said, adding that he is “the greatest defender of Asiwaju on the issue today”.

Keyamo noted that “these battles we waged were not borne out of bitterness and hate” but to “unravel the truth and the real constitutional powers of the House”.

“So, once the issue was laid to rest, we move on. Anyone who thinks I would still harbour any kind of resentment more than 20 years later should examine his/her head,” he said.