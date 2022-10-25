Flood: Dumo Lulu-Briggs decries terrible condition of Rivers’ victims

The Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has lamented that the people sacked by the 2023 flooding in the state who are camped in some school premises are living in terrible conditions and need help.
Lulu-Briggs, however, advised the Federal and State governments to treat the flooding as a deserter and report it to the United Nations for an urgent solutions.
Lulu-Briggs spoke when he visited the Internally Displaced Person’s camps in Ogba/Egbeme/Ndoni, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Abua/Oduah Local Government Areas of the state to hand over relief material.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Nentawe Yilwatda: What Bola Tinubu did in Lagos is like what is obtainable in US
- Osun election: Suspected vote traders granted bail
- Peter Obi: How I plan to fix flooding if elected president
- Court: Prince Otu qualified to remain Cross River APC guber candidate
- Lagos APC: We’re not responsible for attack on Jandor
- APC: Atiku Abubakar’s campaign document filled with Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing projects
- Yul Edochie: Leave judgement to God
- Nyesom Wike: Why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu’s photos
- 2023: Why Obidients are angry – Peter Obi
- Funke Akindele: God called us to change Lagos story
Speaking, the business mogul and philanthropist regretted the condition of the persons in the camps, noting that they are in terrible condition.
He said the government is not doing enough to salvage the situation, noting that people are exposed to cold, mosquitoes without much intervention, even as he advised that the matter should be reported to the UN.
Lulu-Briggs said: “This is a catastrophe of International dimension for which as a state government you engage with the federal government. If it means bringing this matter before the floor of the United Nations you do. You bring the world’s attention to the crisis devastating the people.
“A matter that affects several countries, we should make the world understand what is going on. There are remedial measures that can be taken and International bodies will come to aid.
“So many of them have ideas on how to resolve this kind of situation. They will come to get involved, put everybody on their toes and find a lasting solution to the catastrophe as it is.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Akwa Ibom 2023: YPP guber candidate pledges N50 billion economic trust fund, 500,000 jobs in two years
- Peter Obi reacts to Baba Ahmed’s #EndSARS ‘massacre’ comment
- Muhammadu Buhari’s aide knocks Peter Obi for donating 24 loaves of bread to thousands of flood victims
- Ifeanyi Okowa: PDP will win Anambra in 2023
- 2023: 12,963 APC members defects to PDP in Katsina
- 2023: Sokoto governor’s aide, PDP LG vice chairman join APC
- Senator Alimikhena: I‘ve made my mark in Edo North
- 2023: Atiku Abubakar eager to serve Nigerians – PDP chieftain
- 2023: Magnus Abe promises to establish second industrial layout in Rivers
- Ex-Lagos PDP chairman asks Bola Tinubu to return to his hometown Iragbiji and rest