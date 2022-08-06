Florence Ita-Giwa urged Nigerian leaders to serve as role models for youths

A former senator representing Cross River South senatorial district of Cross River State, Chief Florence Ita-Giwa, has called on political leaders to exhibit servant leadership that is exemplary for today’s youths.

Ita-Giwa gave this advise recently at the unveiling of ‘Ini Nnyin Edi Emi’ for the realisation of a governor of Cross River South extraction for the state.

She said “all Nigerians need is service; leadership based on service. And the fact that youths have become conscious of their socio-political realities is encouraging.

She also explained that ‘Ini Nnyin Edi Emi,’ meaning ‘It’s our turn’, was a rallying philosophy for the realisation of the rotational governorship seat of Cross River state.

“The next generation is waiting. They are becoming aware and involved. So we cannot let them down.”

“Rotation is an understanding. It’s not constitutional. But a service-oriented leaders must realise how these kind of understanding aid the people’s welfare.

“Ini Nnyin Edi Emi is not just a rallying cry. It is a philosophy that will drive our political consciousness.”