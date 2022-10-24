Funke Akindele: God called us to change Lagos story

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, says God called her and the PDP Governorship Candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), to change the story of the state if elected in 2023.

Ms Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress, made this remark at the Sunday Worship Service of the Ayo Ni O Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Badagry Circuit Headquarters.

According to her, God has been with her right from birth and is interested in her aspirations to make Lagos State work for all segments and divisions of the state.

“God has been with me from infant till I went to school and till now. He chose me to be the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, despite the crowd that struggled to be chosen.

“I give God all the glory for what he has done. God has always been doing the best for me.

“We were called by God, if not we would have backed out. People have suffered but God has called us and put us forward to come and change the story of Lagos state to better. The success of Lagos state is ours,” she said.

Ms Akindele thanked the church leaders for prayers and support.

Leading a congregational prayer session for Akindele, Akinwale Pearse, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the church, urged members of the church to pray to God to fulfil the aspirations of the deputy governorship candidate.

Speaking, Sunday Hunyinbo, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Badagry Local Government Area, commended Messrs Akindele and Adediran for seeking God and his blessings in their aspirations.

Hunyinbo urged the deputy governorship candidate and her principal to live the talk and fulfill all the promises made to the people during their campaigns if they emerged victorious in 2023.

“This time around it should not be business as usual. I saw sincerity of purpose in them when Jandor met with us yesterday. Badagry has been marginalised enough.

“We are praying for you. God will take you there. I am neither an APC or PDP or LP member but God’s will will be fulfilled. God will back you up,” Hunyinbo said.

In his sermon, Adedokun Adewale, who stressed the need for all people to fear God, said that man’s disobedience and sins led to his fall from the creation.

According to him, the fall of man is not the end as God is merciful and faithful, requiring repentance from man to avoid eternal death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messrs Adediran and Akindele flagged off their campaigns on Wednesday to begin the tour of 245 wards across the 20 local government areas of the state.

While Adediran continues to hold meetings with critical community stakeholders and groups in the area, Ms Akindele had been touring various markets and churches to seek support ahead of the general elections.