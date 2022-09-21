Gbenga Edema: Picking Rotimi Akeredolu as South-West coordinator by Bola Tinubu apt

The announcement of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor, Ondo State, as the coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West has continued to generate reactions as the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC, Hon. Gbenga Edema, described the decision as apt.

Edema expressed confidence in the choice of Akeredolu as the coordinator, noting that his capability and charisma in the political and administrative circles could not be faulted.

The former lawmaker, in a statement in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Tuesday noted that the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu identified appropriate people for appropriate roles, appreciating him for choosing Akeredolu.

He, therefore, congratulated Akeredolu on the appointment, emphasising that his leadership prowess in the state and the region would undoubtedly ensure victorious outing for APC and its candidates in the region at the general elections.