Ginika Tor: Tinubu would address ‘marginalisation’ of Ndigbo

President of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI), Amb. Mrs. Ginika Tor, has assured that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would address the alleged marginalisation of Ndigbo in the country if voted into power.

Speaking at ‘Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju’ town hall meeting in Keffi on Monday, he remarked that the Tinubu-led presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

“Asiwaju represents the bridge to a better life and inclusion of Igbos in his government is certain, given his antecedents and pedigree while he was the Governor of Lagos State,” Tor said.

Tor, who paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, said it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of the country.

Tor subsequently met with no fewer than 500 APC supporters of Igbo extraction who reside in Lafia, Akwanga, Keffi, Nasarawa Eggon, Kuchikau in Nassarawa State.

The former Director General of NAPTIP, Imaan Suleiman justified the call on Ndigbo to support Tinubu, saying it was based on his pedigree as one with the capacity to create wealth and prosperity for Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations.

In the same vain, a Lagos State House of Assembly Member, Jude Emeka Idimogu, and the Co-Deputy National Coordinator of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, described Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian with the capacity to offer selfless leadership to the country.

The state chairman of APC, Nassarawa State, appreciated the Federal Commissioner, Imaan Suleiman and commended the Omaluegwuoku team for their unflinching efforts towards ensuring victory for Tinubu.

Humphrey Obidile, Eze Ndi Igbo in Keffi thereby pledged his support and that of Igbos in Nasarawa State to work for the victory of Asiwaju/Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.