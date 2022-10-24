Godwin Obaseki: Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Monday warned that Nigeria will break up if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu win the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki spoke at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

The governor said no right-thinking person will vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

He also took a swipe at Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the supporters of the former Anambra State governor popularly known as “Obidients” will soon run out of steam.

Obaseki went further to express confidence in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said has what it takes to get Nigeria back on the path of good governance.

In 2020, Tinubu and Edo strongman, Adams Oshiomhole campaigned for APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu against PDP’s Obaseki in the Edo State Governorship Election which Obaseki triumphantly won.