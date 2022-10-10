Godwin Obaseki: PDP’ll deploy technology to win 2023 election

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections, noting that the party will deploy technology to ensure victory at the polls.

The governor who convened the PDP South-South Zonal meeting, held at the Ibom Hall in Uyo, the capital of Akwa-Ibom State, said the waters have been tested in Edo and Osun States, where the party leveraged technology to ensure victory in the governorship elections.

Obaseki said the meeting was held to discuss issues affecting the party ahead of the launch of the PDP Presidential campaign for the February 23, 2023 election in the South-South region, noting, that this would be a very different election witnessed in the past.

He noted,“Our election in Edo redefined the face of election in this Republic. This will be a technical election as we used technology to win our election in Edo State. We repeated the same in Osun State and now can tell how elections are being run with the new Electoral Act. In this zone, we have the skills and knowledge in supporting one another in running and winning elections. Election is not won on election day but a battle for election at the polling unit level.”

On his part, Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, commended stakeholders from the different zones in the South-South, noting that the meeting would create opportunity to rub minds and know members of the party more.

Okowa said, “As a party, we are most prepared for this election. As a zone, we are strong and will continue to give strength to the party as we deliver greater votes to the party and come out victorious.

“For this election, with the electoral laws, a lot of work is needed as we will be using the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System recognized in the Electoral Act. It calls for greater work and mobilisation in the February and March election in 2023. The South-south is a strong pillar in the PDP as we hope to deliver votes for the party.”