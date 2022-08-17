Goodluck Jonathan felicitates Ibrahim Babangida as he turns 81

Ex-President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated former military President, General Ibrahim Babagida, on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Jonathan in a goodwill message he personally signed, described Babangida as a courageous leader who has contributed so much to the unity and development of the nation.

The former President also highlighted the octogenarian’s vital roles in fostering peace and friendship in the country, stating that he has continued to inspire many people across the land.

Jonathan stated further: “I join your family, friends and other well-wishers to felicitate you as you celebrate your 81st birthday.

“As a military officer and President you made significant contributions to the development and prosperity of our country.

“Your excellency, as you celebrate, I pray God to grant you peace, joy and long life in good health and the strength to carry on with the good works you are doing for our beloved country. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”