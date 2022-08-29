Group: Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa will get Nigeria working again

The National President of the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria 2023, Chief Oby Nwaogu, has called on Nigerians to support the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to get Nigeria working again for the citizenry.

Nwaogu, who stated this in a statement on Saturday, said the group made of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory would be unveiled in Abuja on September 3.

According to her, the 2023 general elections present yet another opportunity for Nigerians to sack the incompetent and complacent All Progressives Congress, APC, at all levels for the untold hardship they have meted on the citizens.

“The current economic situation in our country is the worst in our history and there is no gainsaying the nation stands on the precipice with millions of Nigerian citizens falling into extreme poverty due to lack of competent leadership by the APC-led Federal Government.

“In the last seven years, Nigerians have faced more security challenges leading to more avoidable deaths than what was recorded during the civil war.”