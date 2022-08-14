Group: PDP leaders laying foundation for Atiku Abubakar’s defeat in 2023

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are worried that the dishonest behavior of some party leaders will lead to defeat for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

Stakeholders, under the aegis of The Frontliners, have voiced concern that the party’s current course of action will prolong unnecessary internal divisions within the PDP and make it more likely that the party will lose the presidential elections in 2023.

The PDP Frontliners, a party pressure group, have called for immediate positive action from Atiku, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, and party leaders across the nation, stating emphatically that the current situation will cause Atiku to “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory” if it continues.

In a statement signed by Hussein Mohammed, Moses Abidemi and Dan Okafor who are President, Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively, the PDP Frontliners alleged that ‘a medley group of losers and political Lilliputians’ in the Rivers state chapter of the party now drop daily tons of lies and propaganda towards driving further wedge between Atiku and Wike, in hopes that such method increases their chances for ministerial appointment in an Atiku Presidency.

The group warned the presidential candidate of the consequences of giving these people a listening ears, adding that there are mischief-makers in Rivers state, who are actively working with mischievous anti-Wike party elements in Abuja and are daily chunning out fabricated ‘news’ that Wike has pulled down all PDP flags in Rivers state or that he has kicked out party elders in the state.

The Frontliners said that the lies are largely the machinations of people, who do not wish the party well.

“It is astounding that hours after circulating false reports that Governor Wike had ordered the removal of PDP flags in Rivers State Government House, further lies and propaganda got circulated across many media platforms on Friday morning, claiming that Governor Wike filed suit seeking the removal of Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); it came at a time when every lawyer and knowledgeable Nigerians know that the constitutional deadline for such has been exceeded,” the group said.

According to the group, there is equally a handful of eminent partymen in Abuja whose speech and deeds can only guarantee sure loss for the PDP and its presidential candidate if emphatic moves for total resolution of outstanding issues between the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike are not urgently addressed.

“The ruling APC’s mind-numbing cluelessness in the management of Nigeria’s economy and the blood-curdling woefulness of insecurity caused by their lack of political will as well as a litany of dangerous intra-party indicators readily ensure APC’s loss in the coming elections but PDP needs to put its house in order if we really want to win.

“Sadly, someone like Governor Nyesom Wike who has sacrificed a lot to keep the party together and forge a way forward through moments of grave uncertainties is now being ridiculed and somewhat alienated by few party leaders who never ventured to make a tiny fraction of such personal sacrifices; sadly again, some even abandoned PDP to romance another party and returned only when the likes of Governor Wike had done much rebuilding.

“Where was our chairman, Ayu when PDP was going through major turbulence which Governor Wike and others addressed headlong but his foxy leadership, hasty and not well thought out decisions fosters divisiveness,” the group said.

The group also took a swipe at some party leaders, who they described as fuelling the crisis, even when they have not contributed to the growth of PDP since they left government from their respective places as governors and otherwise.

According to the PDP Frontliners, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs to stop listening to deceivers, urgently address murmurings and halt growing disenchantment being generated over perceived short-changing of Governor Wike, adding that it is in the best interest of both Atiku and the PDP for the party to go into the 2023 elections with unity of purpose and firm resolve towards victory.

“Today, rightly, or wrongly, some party members are wondering whether we are turning the party into a Northern Peoples Congress when justifiable resolve for zoning the presidency to the south appear to have been wantonly truncated and many key positions including that of presidential candidate, national chairman, Board of Trustees chairman and Secretary, presidential campaign spokesmen, PDP Governors’ Forum chairman and few other critical positions remain in the North.

“Our presidential candidate and the party leadership must ensure unity and address party loyalists’ anxieties by giving an ear to voices of criticism even when what they say appears harsh and unfriendly; in 2019, we won four states in the North and thirteen in the South, so there is just no reason why the South, including Governor Wike should be given the impression that they now matter less.

“A stitch in time saves nine; the sooner we resolve our differences and come together towards claiming genuine victory in 2023, the better it would be for PDP and the entire people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who are now tired of the burdens of unprecedented unemployment, inflation, insecurity, and other woes that the ruling party has brought in place of its utopian promises of 2015,” the group stated.