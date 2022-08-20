Gunmen disrupt Ebonyi PDP women’s meeting

Gunmen on Saturday attacked hundreds of women holding their August meeting programme in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The incident happened at the Peoples Club along the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway in Abakaliki.

The meeting was said to have been convened by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Nwakego Emmanuel, popularly known as Ego Bekee to empower the women.

The women were said to have gathered from the 13 local government areas of the state in their hundreds when the gunmen stormed the venue.

They immediately started shooting sporadically into the air forcing the women to scamper for safety in various directions.

At the time of this report, it was not immediately clear if any of the women sustained any injuries or if they were arrested.

However, sources said some persons were bundled away from the venue by the gunmen.

Journalists from various media houses who were invited to cover the event were also chased away from the venue and threatened with an attack if they tried to record the gunmen’s actions.

The gunmen were said to have also carted away the canopies and chairs at the venue to an unknown destination.

The women, it was gathered, have regrouped at the campaign office of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyichukwu Ọdịi, to continue with the event.

A rumour that the attackers were members of the Ebonyi chapter of Ebubeagu Southeast Security Outfit, could not be substantiated as Security Consultant to the state government, Stanley Emegha, who is in charge of Ebubeagu, could not be reached for comments.

He did not take calls to his phone.

Police Spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu said he was not aware of the incident at the time of this report.