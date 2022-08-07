Haliru Jika: Why I want to become governor of Bauchi

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in Bauchi State, Sen. Haliru Jika, has said his intention to become governor is hinged on his desire to bring the youths and women out of poverty through his action plan.

Jika spoke when he was unveiled at the party’s secretariat.

The Nation had reported that Jika emerged unopposed following the voluntary withdrawal of Yusuf Ibrahim, from the race.

According to him, his action plan which will be unveiled soon focuses on security, education, health, tourism, and mining.

Speaking after his affirmation, Senator Jika, who is also a former Member of the House of Representatives and former Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, expressed gratitude to the delegates and the NNPP for the honour done to him by allowing him to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming election.

In his words, “What is about to happen in Bauchi is what we have laid the foundation for today. It is a revolution, a generational change, agitation for youths and women, that is about to take place.

“You will agree with me that the youths and women are the backbones of any society and we are duty-bound to support them and mobilise them, so that we can have good governance in Nigeria and Bauchi State.”

Speaking on his plans for the youths he said: “I have put the entire youths in the state in perspective and I have seen how governance is being delivered in the state and we will soon come out with our blueprint, a working document that will work for Bauchi State.”