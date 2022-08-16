Hope Uzodinma: APC will win all Southeast states in 2023

Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma has expressed confidence All Progressives Congress (APC) will win all the States in the Southeast in 2023.

He spoke during an appearance on Channels Television, Politics Today programme.

The Governor, who said he was pleased with the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kassim Shettima, said the APC has done so much within the region and indeed in the country for it to win with large margin in 2023.

Uzodinma, who spearheads campaign of the presidential candidate of the party in Southeast, said there was no need for him to join issues with the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said: “I am a politician and my party is APC and I have my candidates in APC. I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi who is not a member of my party. What I know is that members of my party are obedient to my party.

“Democracy is a government of the people by the people and for the people. APC has selected its candidate and our next thing is to market our market to the people. I spearhead his campaign in the Southeast.

“The 2nd Niger Bridge is about to be completed. This is a project of N206 billion being undertaken by this administration. We have things to show. It is not about propaganda and social media stunt. President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much to show to our people.

“It is not a predetermined arrangement, yet, I am confident that, the APC has done so well in this region that can make us win all the states in the Southeast.”

He said he was confident that Imo voters will back the APC, having done so much in the State.

According to him: “In 2020 when I assumed the office, 95 per cent of our roads were in bad shape. From 1999 until recently, the Imo State House of Assembly was without befitting office. Now, that is a thing of the past.”

Uzodinma, who noted that most of the criminalities in the State were politically motivated, said the situation has been checkmated by improving the security architecture in the state.

He defended why he gave some security gadgets and vehicles to police and other security agencies in the State.