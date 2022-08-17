Hope Uzodinma: We’re consulting, mobilising support for Bola Tinubu in South East

Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun consultations and mobilisation of support for standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate Kassim Shettima in the South East region.

Uzodinma disclosed this on Tuesday evening during an interview on Channels TV Programme Politics Today.

He dismissed the threats of other candidates, noting that loyal party members will mobilise support for Tinubu.

Uzodinma said: “I think I’m a politician and you know my party is APC, and I’ve my candidate (Tinubu) in my party.

“We are currently consulting, and speaking to our people to vote for our candidate.

“I’m concerned with what will come out of my campaign for my party.

“I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi who you know is not a member of my party. But I know members of APC are obedient to APC i.e loyal to the party. In my dictionary, what’s there is APC.

“I’m confident that the reasonable minds will vote for our party in the next polls.”