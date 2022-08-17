HURIWA calls on Nyesom Wike to apologize to Rotimi Amaechi, says ‘karma is visiting him’

Following the recent happenings in the camp of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to apologize to his predecessor and former boss, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

The group in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko said that Governor Wike needs to apologize to Ameachi for what it described as a needless political war of vendetta after the former Minister of Transportation has entrusted key offices to him whilst he served as Governor.

It could be recalled that on September 14, 2015, Wike vowed to implement the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry probing the sale of the State’s valued assets by the Amaechi administration.

Also, Justice George Omereji’s seven-man commission of inquiry concluded its proceeding on the matter over the weekend, warning that the former Minister and some members of his administration who shunned the panel should be prepared to bear the consequences of their action.

HURIWA accused the Commission of reaching predetermined conclusions and indicting Amaechi without hearing his own side of the story.

HURIWA while reacting to Wike’s statement that some Rivers elders gang up against him because they lost the governorship primary election in the state said “it thinks “the politically motivated witch-hunt using certain forces in the judiciary against Amaechi is the source of the current political troubles and ‘karma’ afflicting Wike.”

HURIWA also stated that Governor Wike, in the last eight years, has become anti-workers and dictatorial.

Wike had on Monday said that some aggrieved losers in the People Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary for 2023 which produced former State Accountant-General, Sim Fubara as a candidate, were leading an Abuja plot for his downfall.

HURIWA counseled Wike “to put an end to his cantankerous political warfare against his kinsman- Amaechi and end his administration as a democrat and not a quarrelsome tyrant.”

Newsmen had earlier reported that Wike during activities to celebrate former Governor Peter Odili at 74, pointed at some of the party leaders who, on his 2021 birthday, indicated interest to fly the ticket, but failed in the end, as spearheading the gang up against him.