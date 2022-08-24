Ibrahim Masari: Nyesom Wike will work for Bola Tinubu in 2023

Alhaji Ibrahim Masari,a close associate of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had said that after meeting the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike in London, they are confident that Wike would now work for the success of Tinubu come 2023.

Alhaji Ibrahim Masari who spoke from London, told the BBC Hausa on Wednesday,that it’s true Tinubu met Wike and they would continue to meet in due course.

According to him,” the meeting was basically on the 2023 Presidential election and by God’s grace, we are going to work with His Excellency, Governor Nyeson Wike ,he will assist and we are going to win the election with ease,by the will of God. “

Asked on whether Wike was intending to join the APC in order to assist Tinubu win election, Masari said he was not in position to say if Wike would join the PDP , adding that Wike does not have to leave the PDP before he could assist anyone that he wants to help.

” This is because Wike is a big politician, a Governor and he has control in some other states apart from his state. He is good to the people and has associated with his people peacefully. By the grace of God, he will be of help to us.”

Asked if the new political romance would last considering the fact that Atiku’s camp too,is still trying to pacify Wike, Masari explained that ” well, only God knows what would happen next. But what we are seeing now, what has transpired is that we are going to work with Wike and he will be useful to us.”

” If you could remember, it was APC that caused the failure of APC in Bauchi, it was members of the party that led to the defeat of the Governor from their own party. In Adamawa too. So what I want people to understand, someone can still assist you even without joining your party if he wants to.”

“Furthermore, with the widespread acceptance of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians, I can assure you by the will of God he is going to win the election, with or without help. But there is the Hausa adage which says even if you’re beautiful, you should add to it by taking bath. So it’s not only about Wike, we are also talking with many other Governors.”

He said their political alliance with Wike would not make the likes of former Minister Rotimi Amaechi and other APC members in Rivers State to feel sidelined, as they are ever ready to carry all of them along.

” Nobody will do anything that will hurt Rotimi Amaechi, he is a party member, a formidable member of the APC,’ he said.