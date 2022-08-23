Ibrahim Shekarau: Why I dumped NNPP

Former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau has announced his exit from his new-found New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He said his decision to dump the NNPP was because his followers were denied nomination forms to pursue their political ambitions in the party.

Shekarau, who is representing Kano Central at the Senate, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the NNPP.

“I am done with NNPP”, Shekarau told a crowd of supporters yesterday at the Kano Foundation Office, on BUK Road.

Shekarau did not however, announce his next political move, but there was jubilation in the camp of the ruling APC.

A source told The Nation that Shekarau may return to the APC.

Shekarau accused the NNPP’s founder and his predecessor in the Kano Government House, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of “betraying and humiliating” him.

Speaking on what has transpired between him and Kwankwaso during his brief stay in NNPP, Shekarau stated with dismay that, he was the only person given a form to contest senatorial election, without absorbing his teeming supporters.

He said: “On May 5, 2022, long before I joined Kwankwaso in the NNPP, I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my decisions to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness.

“And on May 11, 2022, I still met with Kwankwaso, because since our last meeting we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.

“The proposal was the list of my supporters who were seeking different political offices, and when I talked to Kwankwaso about it he said he was aware of it and definitely something would be done

“Similarly, on May 16, 2022, Kwankwaso came to my house at about 9pm and we still discussed extensively the same issues. He even called five people including Abba Kabir, Kawu Sumaila, Alhassan Rirum and two others and presented them to me as those to make the lists of contestants.

“During the meeting which led to my decamping, Kwankwaso came with my senatorial form alone and sneaked it to me telling me that I was the first to receive it.

“Then I asked him about the forms for my supporters, and he said it would be done.

“Since then Kwankwaso has kept deceiving me. Too much later, only for him to say we are late for my supporters to be on the list and there was nothing he could do.

“With all these and many more lies from Kwankwaso, I have no place in NNPP. This is because my party politics always goes with my supporters and any attempt to throw them away and separate them from me would be vehemently rejected.”