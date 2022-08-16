Ibrahim Shekarau: You‘ll hear from me on ‘defection’

Former Kano Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau has said he is yet to decide whether to leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any party.

The media has been awash with reports that Shekarau has concluded plans to defect to PDP from his new party -the New Nigeria Peoples Party- founded by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Shura Consultative Assembly -the highest decision-making body of Shekarau’s political structure, has rejected overtures from the PDP for the two-time Kano Governor to defect to the party.

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central in the Senate and is the senatorial candidate of the NNPP, asked the public to hear from him first, promising to make his decision known this week.

“Please, disregard any news concerning the political movement of His Excellency Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

“A clear and detailed position of His Excellency will be made public within the week,” the former Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule, on Tuesday.