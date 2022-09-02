Ibrahim Shekarau: I didn’t join PDP for selfish reasons

Former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Thursday defended his decision to resign from the New Nigeria Peoples Party and join the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Channels TV programme, Shekarau faulted those who criticised his movement from the All Progressives Congress to the NNPP and now to the PDP within five years as a sign of political indiscipline.

“If it had been my character to do all that because of my personal interests – ask any average man in Kano; the people would not have been coming along with us if it was something selfish or for personal interests,” Shekarau said.

“Anytime we leave, we have a structure from the unit to the ward to the local government, to the state.

“Our politics has been a politics of consultation, very wide consultation. There was no decision that I have taken politically without taking a referendum across the states.”

Shekarau, a former Minister of Education, said he joined the PDP because it is not a one-man party and not because he had been promised any political position.

He also promised that the PDP would win Kano state in next year’s presidential elections.

“The people of Kano trust us,” he said. “I assure you by God’s grace, PDP will clear the votes in Kano, if not all but the majority. Because I know what people want.”