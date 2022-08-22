Ibrahim Shekarau: I’m done with Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP

Former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday declared an end to his political romance with his predecessor in office, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The three months old political marriage between two Kano political forces crashed for what Senator Ibrahim Shekarau described on Monday as an alleged “betrayal of trust” by Kwankwaso.

Kano political firmament quakes ahead 2023 General elections when on May 18th, 2022, the two panjandrums aligned to fight the incumbent governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Malam Ibrahim Shekarau who addressed members of his Shura Advisory Council drawn from 44 local government areas of Kano catalogued his bitter experience with his former political soulmate, but failed to announced his next move.

The former Minister of Education said “I will never be a party to injustice. My integrity is of utmost and no political position will make me compromise it and that of my people. I will allow anyone to exploit his position or wealth to subvert my integrity”.

He explained that “We reached an agreement to accommodate my supporters into various elective positions in the party, but until now, the committee set up could not accommodate one single person apart from the Senatorial slot given to me”.

Shekarau stressed “Iam a man of honour and integrity, but Kano NNPP Governorship candidate (Abba Kabir Yusuf) who was given the mandate to look at areas to accommodate my people into various elective positions never for one single day do so or even call for meeting talk less of accepting my supporters to contest”.

The two-term ex-governor boasted “Nobody will use the money to change my conscience. I was a governor for eight years in Kano and people believed in my integrity. I am still leaving in a rented house in Abuja and never allocated a single plot of land to myself when served as Governor in Kano and I challenged anyone who knows my plot of land to expose it’.

Shekarau lamented that “All the agreements we had with him were betrayed by Kwankwaso and his boys and they did not accommodate one single person from my camp”.

Senator Shekarau, therefore, appealed to his teeming supporters to exercise patience and expect his final decision on the next political move.