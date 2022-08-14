Ifagbemi Awamaridi: I’m still Lagos Labour Party governorship candidate

Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi, the Lagos State chairman of the Labour Party, has said that he also doubles as the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, reiterating that his name is on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list and that he has never at any time stepped down for anybody.

There seems to be some confusion within the Lagos State Labour Party after Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi insisted on Saturday that he is still the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, claiming that he never withdrew his name from INEC’s list.

Awamaridi maintained that he still remained the chairman of Labour Party in the state as his tenure and that of his executive committee (exco) extends till December this year, recalling that the governorship primary that produced him as the party’s candidate, as well as those that produced 40 State House of Assembly, 24 House of Representatives and three Senatorial candidates for the political platform were held and concluded before Mr. Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate came on board.

It would be recalled that the caretaker committee of the party led by Mr. Kayode Salako, on Wednesday in Ikeja area of the state, picked Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour as its governorship candidate for substitution in a primary held between the winner and Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador, and supervised by the LP Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Apampa, among others.

Awamaridi gave this position over the weekend, during a press conference/unveiling of his 10 cardinal programmes, which took place at Alagbado area, beside AIT TV Station, declaring that those who said he had withdrawn from the race were “doing comedy,” he said.

The party chieftain, who alleged that some political interests outside the Labour Party were trying to import moles to ensure failure of the party at the coming general elections, pointing out that he made a declaration on oath as the governorship candidate of the party, saying that for anyone to reverse such, that person would have to go back to the court to effect another declaration on oath.

According to Awamaridi, the mistake they made was that they slept when his exco and other members of the party conducted primaries to pick the governorship, 40 House of Assembly, 24 House of Representatives and three Senatorial candidates before Peter Obi came into the party.

“We were working all along while they were sleeping. They thought they can block us,” he said.

Speaking on his chances at the poll, come 2023 general elections, Awamaridi said he had the party structure in his grip, disclosing that he had a large chunk of supporters from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who he said had assured him of their votes, himself being a former chieftain of the party.

He also boasted that some others had equally assured him of their votes from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that his slogan “Irapada Eko, Atunto” for winning the poll was a spiritual renaissance and also about repositioning and realignment of the system currently on ground in the state.

Awamaridi, however, called on the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Obi, not to be complacent in order to ensure victory for the party nationwide, even as warned that a particular letter written on behalf of the party by some vested interests within the fold and dated May 18, 2022 had to be nullified as quickly as possible, else the party would be in trouble.

“Anybody that knows Obi should tell him that we have to vitiate the document dated May 18, 2022, otherwise we are in trouble. But we would not allow them to decimate us,” he said.

“That’s why l am saying that my brother, Obi is complacent. He has to get involved in politics and what is happening in the party. You can’t be looking the other way. You can’t be complacent. This is Nigerian politics.

“You must be able to reposition the party, he should not look the other way if wants the party to win, the party on whose platform he is standing in an election,” he added.

On his programmes for Lagosians, if elected and sworn in as next governor of Lagos State, Awamaridi said he was committed to restructuring and free, compulsory education up to tertiary level as well as free local health services, regular potable water and regular/alternative electricity, among others.

Other members of party exco that attended the press conference include Mr. Alawiye Ibrahim (treasurer), Dr. Akinloye Mohammed (publicity secretary), Mr. Femi Shodimu (secretary), among others.