Ifeanyi Okowa: Only PDP can defeat APC in Southwest

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta’s Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa says PDP is only party that can defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest zone.

He made the declaration at a PDP Southeast zonal stakeholders meeting in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said the present electoral trajectory showed that only the PDP had the requisite strength and capacity to win at the 2023 general elections in the six geo-political zones.

“A lot is happening in the Northwest and Northeast; we are very strong. In the North-Central and the South-South, we have become strong; and PDP is in-charge in the Southeast.

“We saw what happened in Osun. We are in charge of Oyo and Ondo states.

“A lot is happening in Ogun and Ekiti states and even in the very Lagos State, PDP is going to compete favourably,’’ he said.

The presidential running mate said the presence of other political parties would be felt in a few places during the elections and diminish afterwards.

Okowa said the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku abubakar has the solution to Nigeria’s many problems because of his vast knowledge, experience and capacity.