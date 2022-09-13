Ifeanyi Okowa: I don’t believe in playing politics with religion

Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken a swipe at the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the controversy that has trailed the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Okowa also slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, over his recent guest appearances at mass programmes of various churches, saying he does not believe in playing politics with religion..

He said this on Tuesday during the Northern Christian Youth Assembly Summit in Abuja.

The governor also condemned the idea of cyber-bullying by supporters of other presidential candidates of which he said won’t stop him from speaking the truth about the situation in the country.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, explained that the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, picked Governor Okowa as his running mate above his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, because of humility and more excellent performance in office.