IGP: Why policeman are dismissed for extortion, others

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, has said the recent dismissal of three policemen trending on social media was based on acts of indiscipline.

The IGP, who stated this in a parley with men and officers of Gombe Police Command while on a three-day State visit, warned police to be mindful of how they use social media and places they visit because of the security situation in the country.

“Of such instances which were widely circulated in the social media was a police Inspector who was justifying extortion, one Tiv man, saying even the IG knows that we are here and that this is our reward. Which one was his reward, the money he was extorting from the public and I told members of the public that I don’t know and that I don’t send him to do that and that’s why I dismissed him.

”I am sure some of you must have seen the video. Look at the way he dressed like a Tiv warrior. There is nothing to show that he is a policeman. When he was paraded that was not the way he dressed and extortion is a criminal offense.

“The second one was a policeman who said somebody abused him while he was on stop and search and then he used cutlass to beat that person, even though he didn’t use the sharp side, did he supposed to use cutlass on the person no, and the third one was a policeman while he was on stop and search, he decided to check on the person’s phone and the person said why are you checking my phone, the Inspector General said you should not check my phone and I actually said it.

”The policeman just started beating him for saying the IG said you should not check my phone. For a discipline policeman once the name IG is mentioned he supposed to stop. In those days if the IG car is parked we will stop and salute the IG car,” he said.

Baba, while on a friendly chat with men and officers of Gombe Command, immediately put a phone call to the Adamawa Commissioner of police and ordered the return of seven vehicles of Gombe State Command on loan with Adamawa Police Command with a promise to also purchase a brand new armour car for Gombe state police command.

He extolled the cordial relationship between all the regimented organisations in the state saying it is worthy of emulation.

Gombe Police Commissioner, Ishola Babaita expressed gratitude to the IGP for the various support the state has been receiving from the headquarters saying the state has been enjoying the fatherly love of the IGP.