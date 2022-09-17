Ikechi Emenike: I won’t allow widows, pensioners, others to suffer in Abia

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has pledged not to allow widows, pensioners, and other vulnerable groups in the state to suffer if he is elected governor in 2023.

Emenike who made the pledge while addressing APC stakeholders in Ikwuano council area, explained that he was deeply touched by the plight of these vulnerable groups in the state.

He disclosed that in the course of his tour of the 17 council areas of the state; widows and pensioners have presented their plight to him and expressed support that he has the capacity to end their sufferings if he becomes the Governor in 2023.

Stressing that he pities the widows and pensioners, the APC governorship candidate said he would run a people friendly and inclusive administration that would take special care of vulnerable groups in the state.

His words;”You have a husband in me, you have a father in me.My administration would pay monthly stipends to widows, empower them and also abolish all obnoxious cultural practices targeted at women. “

Emenike also explained that he chose a woman as his running mate because they play a very special role in stabilizing the family and society.

“Under an APC administration in Abia come 2023, women would be put in charge of quality ministries, not just confining them to the Ministry of woman affairs as has become the practice over the years. The quality of a family depends on the quality of the woman in the house. If you elevate the woman you elevate the standard of the family,” he said.

Lamenting the plight of pensioners in the state, the APC governorship hopeful said that it was inhuman for a government in power to fail to perform the simplest duty of paying pensions and gratuities.

He promised to prioritize the payment of the backlogs of pensions and gratuities owed pensioners by setting up a rotational ad hoc committee composed of pensioners who would oversee the payment of the pension arrears.

‘It is ridiculous the practice of counting payment of salaries and pensions as achievements of the government. It is equally absurd for governorship candidates to using payment of salaries as campaign premises.

“Abia workers are being owed salaries because we have a government that doesn’t serve the people. Any government that can’t pay salaries and pensions for up to three months have no legitimacy to continue existing.”