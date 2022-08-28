INEC: Candidates who campaign in churches, mosques risk jail term

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned candidates across all the political parties not to flout the provisions of the Electoral Act regarding campaigns.

The commission asked parties to strictly abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act to avoid sanctions as stipulated by the Act.

This is coming exactly one month to the commencement of campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Recall that the commission had fixed September 28 for the commencement of campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly, while the elections would hold on February 25, 2023.

Relying on Section 92 of the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, explained to newsmen that the law expected political campaigns to be civil and devoid of abuse.

The commission also reminded the parties and their candidates that using masqueraders, public facilities, and religious centres for campaigns is prohibited and offenders could be liable to punishment which include imprisonment.

This is a departure from previous electioneering where some political parties usually deploy all kinds of theatrics, including the use of masqueraders, to entertain the crowd at their rallies.

Some also go as far as clandestinely campaigning in public and religious centres like churches and mosques, all in a bid to woo worshippers and civil servants alike.

But quoting from the provisions of the section, Okoye said, “Section 92 of the Electoral Act makes it mandatory that a political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“Therefore, abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or insinuations or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.

“Subsection 3 states that places designated for religious worship, police stations and public offices shall not be used for political campaigns, rallies and processions; or to promote, propagate or attack political parties, candidates or their programmes or ideologies.

“Masqueraders shall not be employed or used by any political party, aspirant or candidate during political campaigns or for any other political purpose.”

Possible imprisonment: Emphasising on the need for compliance, Okoye noted that the Electoral Act already spelt out sanctions for violators and stressed that adherence to the law should be prioritised by all the parties and candidates.

What the law says: In tandem with subsections 7(a)(b) and 8, the INEC commissioner said, “A political party, aspirant or candidate who contravenes any of the provisions of Section 92 of the Act commits an offence and is liable on conviction in the case of an aspirant or candidate, to a maximum fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months; and in the case of a political party, to a fine of N2,000,000 in the first instance, and N1,000,000 for any subsequent offence.

“A person or group of persons who aids or abets a political party, an aspirant or a candidate in organising or equipping any person or group for the purpose of enabling them to be employed for the use or display of physical force commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of three years or both.”