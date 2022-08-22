INEC: Electronic transmission of results has come to stay

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says contrary to reports making the rounds, it has not discarded the electronic transmission of election results.

Spokesman to the commission, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Sunday, said INEC is not contemplating a revert to the manual process of result transmission.

In a brief communique titled “Clarification On Electronic Transmission Of Election Result”, Mr Okoye said the confusion regarding what method has been adopted stems from a recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management during elections.

According to him, “some have interpreted the explanation on result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process.

“This is not correct,” the INEC spokesman declared.

He added, “for clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election”.

The INEC Commissioner reassured Nigerians that the electronic transmission of result has come to stay. Adding that this method further boosts the credibility and transparency of the electoral process when citizens follow polling unit level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on real-time on Election Day.

“There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections,” Mr Okoye assured Nigerians.

“The entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022. In line with the provision of the law, the Commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of result which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website”.

Okoye who doubles as Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, on behalf of the Commission appealED to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s detailed explanation of the procedure and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines.