INEC redeploys two resident electoral commissioners, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said two if its Resident Electoral Commissioners have been redeployed.

INEC said eight directorate level staff have also had their postings changed.

“The public may recall that on 24th March 2022, the Commission redeployed 385 staff nationwide. On that occasion, the Commission announced that this will be a routine exercise which will continue from time to time,” a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said.

“In line with the extant policy, the Commission hereby redeploys two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and eight directorate level staff as follows:

S/No. OFFICIAL CURRENT POSTING NEW POSTING 1. Dr Cyril Omorogbe REC Cross River State REC Akwa Ibom State 2. Dr Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem REC Edo State REC Cross River State 3. Engineer Paul Omokore Director, Planning & Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja Director ICT, Headquarters, Abuja 4. Engineer Chidi Nwafor Director, ICT Administrative Secretary, Enugu State 5. Mr Chima Duruaku Administrative Secretary, Anambra State Director, Planning & Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja 6. Mr. Jude Okwuanu Administrative Secretary, Enugu State Administrative Secretary, Anambra State 7. Usman Musa Wase Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State 8. Mr Salisu Garba Director in the Electoral Operations Department Director Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja 9. Barr. Waziri Zanna Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja 10. Godwin Wada Edibo Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT