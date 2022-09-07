INEC reviews voting guidelines for IDP camps

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the review of the electoral framework for voters in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

This is due to the passage of the 2022 electoral act and the introduction of new technologies, according to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

He revealed this while speaking in Abuja at the presentation of the 2023 draft guidelines for voters in IDP camps.

The Chairman noted that the idea is to align the framework with the provisions of the new electoral laws and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised.

Some of the proposals in the draft guidelines include the use of BVAS in the IDP camps, which must be configured to polling unit level only.

Although the voting population in the IDP camps is unknown, recent data from the United Nations Refugees Agency reveals that there are over 2.1 million IDPs in Nigeria, including children.